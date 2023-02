WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central made 18 three-pointers on their way to a 95-46 win over Clarksburg Notre Dame Tuesday night.

Quinton Burlenski led the Maroon Knights attack with 23 points, Troy Anthony had 17, Eli Dean dropped in 12 and Dominic Gianangeli had 11.

Central won the first meeting of the season a month ago 88-44. The Maroon Knights will wrap up their regular season Friday with a trip to OVAC 4A champion East Liverpool.