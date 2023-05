WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central opened play in the WVSSAC class A region one section one tournament with a 14-0 win over Cameron Thursday.

Sophomore pitcher Josie Frizzell with 13 strikeouts she now has more than 200 in her career.

Central will face Magnolia next, Friday at 5:30 p.m. ,the Blue Eagles beat Madonna 18-0.