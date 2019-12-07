Central Ready For State Title Battle

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Wheeling Central held a pep-rally Friday, to celebrate the successful football season but the season isn’t over quite yet.
The Maroon Knights continue their hard fought season in the single A title game Saturday night. Central is looking for their third straight championship after a season filled with adversity after losing their starting quarterback, Curtis McGhee. Head Coach Mike Young says it’s been a long season but he’s proud of what his players have accomplished. He also says his team deserves a pep-rally like this and believes it will motivate the players.
Young said, “This definitely brings a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of hype, a lot of heart. A lot of cheering, rooting these kids on which they earned and deserve really, because of how much time and effort they put in to it.”
The Maroon Knights take on undefeated No.1 seed Doddridge County at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.