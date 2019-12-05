Central Seniors Hope To Go Out With A Three-Peat

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are just days away from the 2019 Super Six football state championships at Wheeling Island Stadium.

The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are in the class A title game for a third straight year as they go for the three-peat. It wont be easy as they face unbeaten and No. 1 seed Doddridge County. The Bulldogs are led by one of the top players in the state in running back Hunter America.

For senior captains Adam Murray and Jalen Creighton it’s one last opportunity to put on the Central uniform and try to win the school’s 12th state title.

Murray said, “Reminds me a lot of our sophomore year when we were in the same position, 10 seed 6-4. Our seniors knew exactly what we were going to face. From being their twice on the island we kind of know what it’s like and what we have to do to get it done.”

Creighton added, ” It would be a great feeling to go out on a three-peat. These guys in the locker room deserve it not just me, not just the seniors but the underclassmen too along with the ride it’s been a lot of fun.”

The class A championship kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.