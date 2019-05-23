Central Softball State Runner-Up

by: Scott Nolte

Wheeling Central’s run as West Virginia class A softball state champion came to an end Thursday as they fell to Sherman, 8-0  in six innings. 

The Maroon Knights advanced to the state championship game with a 13-2 win also in six innings over Clay-Battelle.

Central has now finished first or second in the state in each of the last five years. The Knights had won the last three class A state championships.

This Central team was very young with only one senior, Katelyn Ferns. The championship is first for Sherman in any sport.  

