Central Softball State Runner-Up

VIENNA, W.Va.(WTRF) - Wheeling Central's run as West Virginia class A softball state champion came to an end Thursday as they fell to Sherman, 8-0 in six innings.

The Maroon Knights advanced to the state championship game with a 13-2 win also in six innings over Clay-Battelle.

Central has now finished first or second in the state in each of the last five years. The Knights had won the last three class A state championships.

This Central team was very young with only one senior, Katelyn Ferns. The championship is first for Sherman in any sport.