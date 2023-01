WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – After having their 12-game win streak snapped Saturday, the Wheeling Central Lady Maroon Knights started a new one Monday night.

Central held off a scrappy Weir team 61-54.

Keiera Wilkinson led Central with 20 points while Lily Vogrin and Brooke Edge each had 14.

Janai Turner led the Red Riders with 17 points and Rayna Hoover scored 14.