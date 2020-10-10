WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Weirton Red Riders played host to the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights on Friday. The Knights came out with a fast 14-0 lead in the second quarter. But the Red Riders would answer with an interception from Carson Yobbagy. Weirton was then able to capitalize on the pick when Anthony Dimatteus scored from inches out. The Knights would answer with a pair of touchdowns from Jordan Waterhouse. Wheeling Central went on to win 35-12, improving to 3-3 on the season.
Central Takes Down Weir
by: Caroline Peters