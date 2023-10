WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central cruised to a 48-14 win over Shadyside on homecoming at West Liberty University.

Sophomore running-back Isaac Martin was the workhorse running for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Now 3-4 the Maroon Knights will visit Martins Ferry next week. The Tigers are now 2-6 and will host Bridgeport next week.