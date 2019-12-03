Central Team of the Week; Headed Back To Title Game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s Super Six week and for the third straight year the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights will play in the class A state championship game.

The Knights took the final step Friday when they beat Pendleton County 27-7. Jacob Rine threw a TD pass and ran for another while Jordan Waterhouse ran for 179 yards and a touchdown. Coach Mike Young is proud of how his team has respond to adversity and taken the long road to get back to the Super Six.

Young said, ” They’ve had to gel they’ve had to come together they’ve had to put up with each other we’ve had to put up with ourselves in terms of the amount of pressure stress. T travel as far as we did and come out on top just says so much about our kids and our program and our assistant coaches. I’m very proud to be here very blessed to have the opportunity to be in the Super Six again. It’s just a great run and a great opportunity to step up and be accountable.”

Central will meet unbeaten Doddridge County, Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.

This will be Central’s 12th appearance in the Super Six since 2000, they have won 10 championships during that stretch.