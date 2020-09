MAN, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Central won their second straight with a 19-0 victory over Man.

Jordan Waterhouse got the Maroon Knights on the board with a 12 yard run for a 7-0 lead after one quarter. A Michael Toepfer one yard score gave Central a 13-0 lead at the half.

In the fourth, Riley Watkins would score from five yards out to close the scoring. Central is now 2-2 and will host Fort Frye next week.