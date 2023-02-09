WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Troy Anthony’s basket as time expired was the difference Thursday night as Wheeling Central downed Linsly 69-67.

Tied at 67 with 9.1 seconds remaining, Tyler Dean grabbed a loose ball and passed it to Anthony for the game winning basket.

Quinton Burlenski had an outstanding performance scoring a game-high 37 points which helped give the Maroon Knights a 53-38 lead after the third quarter.

Gavin Jackson helped fuel the Cadets furious fourth quarter comeback with a team-high 25 points.