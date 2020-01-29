High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Central’s Adam Murray signs with Baldwin Wallace University

Sports

WHEELING, W.VA.- Wheeling Central’s Adam Murray signed today to continue this football career at Baldwin Wallace University, outside of Cleveland Ohio. Murray will be on the path to becoming a physicians assistant. During his football career at Central, Murray was honored with three Sam Huff Awards as the top defensive player in the state. He also earned two Chuck Howley Awards as a top linebacker. In addition, he is a three-time state champion and holds the records for tackles in the history of Wheeling Central football.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play football at the next level,” said Murray. “And to be able to do that for Central, to be able to accomplish these goals makes it even greater, a greater feeling and to be able to be with Josh Pyles makes it even greater to me because without these people supporting me or this school I wouldn’t be here today.”

“He’s a quality young man. Comes from a great family, good stock,” said Wheeling Central head football coach, Mike Young. “He’ll do great things at Baldwin Wallace there’s not doubt in our mind because he’s just that class act that he is and we’re really proud of him to have that opportunity to go to the next level.”

