WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – We took a different route this week with our team of the week, awarding both Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park after winning state championships last week. And we are doing the same with our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the week.

Honoring Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich and Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr with our weekly award. Goodrich earned the class triple-A medalist title with a two-day 149 total while helping to guide his team to the state championship. Doerr fired a two-day 162 total claiming the class A medalist after finishing as runner-up his junior year.

Goodrich was also the OVAC 5A medalist.