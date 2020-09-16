Central’s Doerr Wins OVAC 1A/2A Golf Title

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr birdied a playoff hole to win the OVAC 1A/2A medalist championship Tuesday at Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course.

Doerr the 2019 runner-up fired a one-under 70 for his round the same as Steubenville Central’s Cole Tegano the defending medalist champion. While Tegano finished second his team came in first winning by eight strokes 326 to 318 over Frontier.

In the 4A championship, Beaver Locals Luke Eyster won the medalist title by one stroke with a 78 on Oglebay’s Jones Course. Cambridge’s AJ Wilkin and St.Clairsville’s Will Foster each finished with a 79 for second. Beaver Local also won the 4A team title, by 10 strokes over Cambridge 344 to 354.

The OVAC 3A and 5A championships are Thursday at Oglebay.