High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Central’s Doerr Wins OVAC 1A/2A Golf Title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr birdied a playoff hole to win the OVAC 1A/2A medalist championship Tuesday at Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course.

Doerr the 2019 runner-up fired a one-under 70 for his round the same as Steubenville Central’s Cole Tegano the defending medalist champion. While Tegano finished second his team came in first winning by eight strokes 326 to 318 over Frontier.

In the 4A championship, Beaver Locals Luke Eyster won the medalist title by one stroke with a 78 on Oglebay’s Jones Course. Cambridge’s AJ Wilkin and St.Clairsville’s Will Foster each finished with a 79 for second. Beaver Local also won the 4A team title, by 10 strokes over Cambridge 344 to 354.

The OVAC 3A and 5A championships are Thursday at Oglebay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter