Central’s Gainer Signs With Columbia

WHEELING, W.Va.(WTRF) – A pair of Wheeling Central Girls basketball players signed to continue their careers at the Division One level.

Eden Gainer will attend Columbia University. She earned first team all-state honors as a junior as she led the way for the Maroon Knights by averaging 21.2 points per game while grabbing 4.3 rebounds. She also shared the wealth dishing out 3.8 assists per contest and also compiled 3.3 steals. Now as she enters her senior season she’s excited to know it wont be her last.

Gainer said, ” I’ve been playing since the seventh grade and I’ve just loved it so much and my goal was to go to college and play basketball. And finally I’ve achieved that goal and I just cant wait to play in college, four more years of it just makes me so excited.”

Gainer says she plans to major in chemistry.