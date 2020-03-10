High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Central’s Hannah White Athlete of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Lady Maroon Knights will play in the state tournament for the 25th time in the last 28 years later this week, thanks to the effort of senior Hannah White in the regional final.

White scored 33 points to lead Central to a 74-42 win over the Lady Rebels. And for that effort she is our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.


It’s something she has waited a full year for after a severe knee injury cost her her junior season and the Maroon Knights trip to last years state tournament after she helped them win the 2018 state title as a sophomore.

White said, “It was hard sitting on the bench and seeing everyone play when you just want to play so bad and sitting out a year really made me realize how much I love the sport and getting to play this year and knowing that I get the opportunity to play down state one last time and possibly win a state championship is just an awesome feeling.”

Her coach Penn Kurtz added, “My very first year as a coach, Hannah’s mother Heather was a junior on the team, and we faced a regional opponent that was highly ranked and I think we had a sub par record and her mother scored 31 points and to see Hannah score 33 in this regional final. She’s played through a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries and to overcome that and come through like she did in the regional game that was pretty exciting to see.”

Wheeling Central will face Gilmer County, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the state quarterfinals. In Penn Kurtz 28 years the Knights have won 3 state titles the most recent in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter