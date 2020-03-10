Central’s Hannah White Athlete of the Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Lady Maroon Knights will play in the state tournament for the 25th time in the last 28 years later this week, thanks to the effort of senior Hannah White in the regional final.

White scored 33 points to lead Central to a 74-42 win over the Lady Rebels. And for that effort she is our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.



It’s something she has waited a full year for after a severe knee injury cost her her junior season and the Maroon Knights trip to last years state tournament after she helped them win the 2018 state title as a sophomore.

White said, “It was hard sitting on the bench and seeing everyone play when you just want to play so bad and sitting out a year really made me realize how much I love the sport and getting to play this year and knowing that I get the opportunity to play down state one last time and possibly win a state championship is just an awesome feeling.”

Her coach Penn Kurtz added, “My very first year as a coach, Hannah’s mother Heather was a junior on the team, and we faced a regional opponent that was highly ranked and I think we had a sub par record and her mother scored 31 points and to see Hannah score 33 in this regional final. She’s played through a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries and to overcome that and come through like she did in the regional game that was pretty exciting to see.”

Wheeling Central will face Gilmer County, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the state quarterfinals. In Penn Kurtz 28 years the Knights have won 3 state titles the most recent in 2018.