Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game got off to a late start due to a high-scoring collegiate baseball game beforehand.

Ben Foster drove in Eli Tucker to give Wheeling Central the first score of the game.

The game was tied at 1 a piece after a passed ball allowed Buck Franklin to score from 3rd base.

Wheeling Central led 2-1 after the third inning and kept its bats hot to pull away for a 10-5 final score.

Next up for Oak Glen is a road game Tuesday against Brooke. Wheeling Central is at home Tuesday versus John Marshall