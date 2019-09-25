Central’s McGhee; Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – Our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week is Wheeling Central’s Curtis McGhee. He played a major role in the Maroon Knights come from behind win over Shadyside. On offense, he rushed for 223 yards and four scores, while also throwing the game-winning touchdown. While he had two huge interceptions to go along with his 11 tackles.

McGhee said, ” I didn’t get to play against Shadyside last year and that’s the one game I always look forward to a lot. Last year it was such a big game and there was so much drama around it, to get to play in that game one last time I played with everything I had.”

Coach Mike Young added ” His attitude is huge in how we respond. H’s come a long way he’s going to go to the next level and play and were happy for him. He’s a quality young man that’s just going to continue to get stronger emotionally, socially and he’s a heck of a football player.

The Maroon Knights return to the field Saturday when they host Western Reserve Academy.