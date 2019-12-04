High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Central’s Murray Sets Record, Earns Athlete of the Week

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights will play for the class A state title for a third straight year. Thanks to the play of senior Adam Murray.

In their 27-7 semifinal win over Pendleton County the senior linebacker had 12 tackles giving him more than 600 for his career, a new school record. Now he’s our Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the week. Coach Mike Young says he’s one of the best plays he’s coached in his 48 years.

Young said, ” To get over 600 tackles in his career is amazing he surpassed some really great athletes here at Central over the years. And he’s well deserving of any accolades he gets in the future to be able to play in the state championship game with that on your back says a lot for his and his heart and soul.”


Murray added, ” It’s a very surreal feeling, Chance Chambers leading me at linebacker and showing me the ropes from a very young age. Him telling me that it goes by fast and it really does, from freshman year to senior year it’s just a crazy feeling.”

Murray passes Brent Wear for first all-time. Wear played at Central from 93-96. Adam is also a two-time Huff Award winner as the best defensive player in West Virginia and was last years Howley Award winner as the states best linebacker.

