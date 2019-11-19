Central’s Reinbeau Signs With Bucknell

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Kaylee Reinbeau also signed Monday, she will continue here academic and basketball careers at Bucknell.

As a junior she earned second team all-state honors while averaging nearly a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds a game.

Reinbeau said, ” I think that today is just kind of unbelievable just to be surrounded by all these people that mean so much to me and have honestly impacted me so much to be at this point. I’m just so excited for the future and all these people just make it so much better.”

Kaylee plans to major in Biomedical Sciences.