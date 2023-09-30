WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The undefeated Maret Frogs were in town and they showed Wheeling Central why. A 64-28 at Wheeling University drops the Crusaders to 2-4.
Next week, Central plays Shadyside at a neutral site.
