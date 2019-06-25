Championship Week Is Here; Roughriders Prepare For AAL Title Game

WHEELING-W.Va. (WTRF) – Championship week is finally here for the American Arena League title game. The Roughriders (12-0) will host the Carolina Energy, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

The Riders advanced to the final with a 45-6 win over the West Michigan Ironmen in the Northern Conference Championship. The Energy come in at 9-0 following their 52-38 win over the Carolina Havoc in the Southern Conference Championship Game.

The Roughriders have been just as dominant in the playoffs as they were during the regular season outscoring their two opponents, 102-19. The Roughriders defeated the Energy last season in the semifinals to advance to the championship game