Changes for first game at the new Monarch Stadium

Anyone planning on attending Friday night’s football game between John Marshall and University High School at the new Monarch Stadium needs to be aware of a few changes.

Construction is still ongoing, so parking will be limited.

Fans can enter the lot behind Moundsville Middle School from Route 2 or from Tomlinson Avenue.

Additional parking will be available at the Marshall County Fairgrounds.

Beginning at 5:30 shuttle buses will be available to transport fans from the fairground to the ticket gate at the stadium.

The service is free and handicap accessible.

“We are still under construction. The product on the field is going to be good Friday night,” said JMHS Athletic Director Rob Chavanak. “Just want everyone to come down here. Take your time walking around. Give yourself plenty of time to get in the stadium and enjoy the product on the field.”

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Everyone must enter the grandstands at the north end of the stadium.

Shuttles will begin taking fans back to the fairgrounds toward the end of the third quarter.