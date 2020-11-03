Changes For This Years OVAC Wrestling Tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wrestling season is upon us and as you can expect due to Covid there are changes and different procedures that are going to have to be put in place.

That includes of course the Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament which will undergo some major changes this year to ensure that it an be held. The OVAC held their annual coaches workshop Monday at WesBanco Arena to cover all the regulations and procedures that will need to be followed.

OVAC wrestling commissioner, Dr. Dan Doyle said it hasn’t been easy but he is hopeful. “So now what we’re going to do is. We are going to bring our first seven weight classes together so that way there is eight per weight class so that will be 56 wrestlers for our first sessions here on Saturday. Then the other seven weight classes will come in following disinfecting the arena and that sort of thing, so its really forced us to take a look and do things differently.”

The preliminary rounds of the OVAC wrestling tournament will be held on Jan. 9 at John Marshall. The Championships are Jan.16 at WesBanco Arena.