WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– For the 8th time, Bishop Rev. Darrell Cummings put on a Charity Basketball Shootout and Game to raise money for Thanksgiving and Christmas time. The money will help buy food, clothes and supplies for 300-400 families across the area.

WTRF sent Zach Petey, Jake McGlumphy and Dugan Lloyd to participate in the event, all of which bringing a different skillset to the game. One of which, jammed his finger and was really, really brave about it.