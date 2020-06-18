Chapman Happy To Be Back With His Players

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia high school teams are wrapping up phase one of the WVSSAC’s conditioning, strength and agility training. In New Martinsville, the Magnolia football team began their training last week, all while practicing social distancing and following all of the rules set by the SSAC.

While the start of the actual season is still months away, coach Dave Chapman says the Blue Eagles are looking forward to a fresh start this season. He says right now it just feels good to get back to work.

“It’s good to get back with the kids,” Chapman said. We’ve been at it since June 8, we’ve been off since March 13 some of these kids haven’t done anything for almost three months. We got them back together last Monday and the attitudes good and the efforts good and it will continue I’m sure.”

Phase two begins next Monday, that will allow the Blue Eagles and all other West Virginia high school teams to start training in the weight room and work out times will increase to two hours per session.