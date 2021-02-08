WHEELING, W.Va. — Charleston edged Wheeling, 73-69, on Monday night at the McDonough Center.
The Cardinals led by one at the half, 35-34, but UC opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take its largest lead of the game. Wheeling kept within striking distance and kept the game within two possessions down the stretch.
A pair of free throws by Jordan Reid cut Charleston’s lead to 70-67 with :16 seconds left, but a free throw from Charleston’s Shaunn Monroe stretched it to 71-67. A driving layup by Reid made it a two-point game with just :06 seconds left. Wheeling put Isaiah Gable at the line, and Gable sank both to seal the victory for the Golden Eagles.
Lamont McManus had 21 points and five rebounds for UC. Seth O’Neal scored 13 more, Gable finished with 11 and Tyler Eberhart chipped in 10.
Reid led Wheeling with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jarett Haines added 22 more for the Cardinals.
Charleston Men Edge Out Wheeling
