High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Chase Harler Signs Pro Contract With Lithuanian Team

Sports

by: Victoria Donatelli

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former WVU basketball player Chase Harler signs a one-year contract to continue his basketball career at a pro level overseas. 

In the Ohio Valley Harler has been known for many different roles, a business owner, a student athlete, a fiancé to his high school sweetheart Lindsey Baker and now a pro athlete. 

“All the sudden I got the opportunity to go play in Lithuania and obviously you know I signed and I don’t leave till September, but I’m really excited, said Harler.”

Harler proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lindsey at a WVU basketball game back in March. 

“For him to do it that night you know he had a very good reason, basketball has always been a big part of our life, said Baker.”

Lindsey, Harler’s fiancé has loved being by his side and can’t wait for their next journey together. 

“I always wanna be his biggest supporter in everything, we’re in the middle of a pandemic so the fact that he gets to still go overseas and play professionally, I don’t think a lot of people have been able to do if at all around the valley. I think that we’re all pretty much just going to rally around him.” 

Best friend and business partner Boyd Bibey feels no one else deserves this opportunity more than Harler, he can’t wait to watch him live out his dream. 

“Being around him through all his trials and tribulations, there is one thing that has remained consistent and that’s his work ethic, I’m really proud of him, said Bibey.”

Harler also expressed how playing pro will only mean great things for the business. 

“I’m really excited to take what I learn from over there and come back to the valley, and share some of those points as well, said Baker.”

Harler is set to move to Lithuania in September and the season will start in October. 

Reporting in Wheeling, I’m Victoria Donatelli Working for you. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter