Chase Harler Signs Pro Contract With Lithuanian Team

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former WVU basketball player Chase Harler signs a one-year contract to continue his basketball career at a pro level overseas.

In the Ohio Valley Harler has been known for many different roles, a business owner, a student athlete, a fiancé to his high school sweetheart Lindsey Baker and now a pro athlete.

“All the sudden I got the opportunity to go play in Lithuania and obviously you know I signed and I don’t leave till September, but I’m really excited, said Harler.”

Harler proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lindsey at a WVU basketball game back in March.

“For him to do it that night you know he had a very good reason, basketball has always been a big part of our life, said Baker.”

Lindsey, Harler’s fiancé has loved being by his side and can’t wait for their next journey together.

“I always wanna be his biggest supporter in everything, we’re in the middle of a pandemic so the fact that he gets to still go overseas and play professionally, I don’t think a lot of people have been able to do if at all around the valley. I think that we’re all pretty much just going to rally around him.”

Best friend and business partner Boyd Bibey feels no one else deserves this opportunity more than Harler, he can’t wait to watch him live out his dream.

“Being around him through all his trials and tribulations, there is one thing that has remained consistent and that’s his work ethic, I’m really proud of him, said Bibey.”

Harler also expressed how playing pro will only mean great things for the business.

“I’m really excited to take what I learn from over there and come back to the valley, and share some of those points as well, said Baker.”

Harler is set to move to Lithuania in September and the season will start in October.

Reporting in Wheeling, I’m Victoria Donatelli Working for you.