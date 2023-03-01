BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s been a lot of talk about the future of the Department of Education at Bethany College.

When 7News received calls, we went straight to the institution to see what was happening.

The program is NOT losing its accreditation.

Instead, it’s pausing for a year to assess how to make it better for its students, and ultimately the classrooms that those educators will serve across West Virginia.

The students’ welfare and their journey through the educational process is a top priority for the college. Lori Weaver, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Communications

It’s because the students are most important to Bethany College that officials want to make sure each program they go through sets them up for success in the future.

So, the Department of Education is pausing for the 2023-2024 school year.

We need to assess our education program and see what it lacks, what it needs added on and how we can improve it to meet the needs of our students as well as the state. Dr. Anju Ramjee, Provost and Dean of Faculty

Bethany College is accredited by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation or AAQEP and remains in good standing. The Higher Learning Commission accredits the entire college.

Right now, Bethany College is working in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education to restructure the program so it aligns with the state’s needs and the new Ready, Read, Write West Virginia initiative.

For our current education students there is a very clear pathway for them to graduate from college with their education degree. Lori Weaver, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Communications

All current students in the Department of Education and Teacher Preparation Program who have passed their Praxis 1 exam will be able to graduate from Bethany College.

That exam is needed to be admitted into the education program at the college.

The students who are not admitted to our program, who may have been interested, can if they want to stay at Bethany look at other opportunities. If they’re not interested in other opportunities we can give them a pathway at other institutions. Dr. Anju Ramjee, Provost and Dean of Faculty

The pause means that the college will not be enrolling any new students in that area of study for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Right now, the focus is making sure current enrollees get through that first critical Praxis test.

We are hosting workshops in reading, writing, math. We are paying for our students to take our Praxis I test to help expedite that process for them. They will have the opportunity to take it twice. Lori Weaver, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Communications

Bethany College took steps to begin improvement in the Department of Education before they decided on pausing the program. Last fall, Dr. Joseph Petrella joined the college as chair of the department and with him comes extensive experience.

He’s well versed in this area, the education system and the challenges that we face that are unique to our area because we’re looking at a tri-state area. We’re looking at licensures that are required in West Virginia, but also some of our students are from Ohio and Pennsylvania. Dr. Anju Ramjee, Provost and Dean of Faculty

Working with the state doesn’t just allow Bethany College to meet the requirements for its own students to graduate. It also helps produce quality teachers who are much needed.

The State of West Virginia is going through challenges in terms of trying to get students into education programs to have enough resources available to enable teachers going into the school systems. Dr. Anju Ramjee, Provost and Dean of Faculty

Bethany College said these improvements to the teacher education programs are just part of the overall growth on campus.

Bethany is on the move. Our goal is to at least add three new additional academic programs per year and we’ve already surpassed that in year one. Lori Weaver, Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Communications

They’re adding new majors and making sure each student who sets foot on campus walks across the stage at graduation ready to be successful in any field.

Our Bethany graduates are well-placed around the region. They are extremely successful in their fields. The teacher education program has worked very well for our students, our graduates, our alumni. I think we owe it to them to do whatever comes out to be a real, quality program and that’s what we’re trying to do. Dr. Anju Ramjee, Provost and Dean of Faculty

Again, Bethany College wants to stress that the Department of Education is still accredited.

They’ve made sure all students in the department who pass the Praxis I exam can continue their education with no interruption and the full support of faculty and staff.