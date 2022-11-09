BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is offering a guaranteed admissions program to Bethany College students.

There are certain requirements.

“They have to maintain a certain grade point average,” said Dr. James Nemitz, president of the WVSOM. “They have to perform at a certain level on the MCAT—the medical admissions exam. But if they do all those types of things, they’re guaranteed a slot, a seat, in our program.”

They said it’s hard to get into medical school because it’s a very competitive environment.

They said the School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg is 50 years old this year, and is number one in the state and perhaps the nation for rural placement of doctors.

“One of the things we know is there’s a real need in this community for extraordinary physicians that make a decision to stay in West Virginia, give back and serve the needs of West Virginians,” said Jamie Caridi, president of Bethany College.

They say Bethany College was looking for ways to help their students.

And the WVSOM was looking for qualified applicants.

It’s a win-win for the mountain state.

There are 38 osteopathic medical schools in the United States.

A doctor of osteopathic medicine (called a D.O.) is a fully trained physician who is also trained in manual medicine therapies such as massage and spinal manipulation.