Bethany College is mourning the loss of two students who died in a house fire; names released

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethany College released a statement about the two students who died in a fire early Saturday.

Bethany College is mourning the loss of two students who died early Saturday in a Geauga County, Ohio, house fire.

Jordan Weaver, of Huntsburg, Ohio, and Mitchell Sotera, of Atwater, Ohio, were among three fatalities. The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer our prayers to their families, friends, teammates, professors, and all members of the Bethany community,” Bethany President Rev. Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg said. “Support services have been made available, and we will continue to do all we can to provide support and comfort at this time.”

Bethany is on its summer break, but counselors are available by emailing counseling@bethanywv.edu and through a partnership with BetterMynd.com.

Weaver was a biology/biochemistry major and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Sotera was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Weaver and Sotera were juniors at Bethany and engaged to be married.

The college is planning a memorial service for the fall.