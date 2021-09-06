Bethany College President, Rev. Dr. Tamara Rodenberg, Announces Retirement

BETHANY, W.Va. — Ken Bado, chair of the Bethany College Board of Trustees, announced the college’s president, Reverend Dr. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, will retire from her position at the end of the Fall 2021 semester.

“Dr. Rodenberg was the right president at the right time for Bethany College,” Bado said. “She has successfully guided Bethany through a challenging time in the college’s history and will leave behind a strong record of accomplishment. I and the board are indebted to her for her strong leadership of the college.”

“Serving as president of Bethany College has been an honor and a privilege,” Rodenberg said. “It has been a joy to positively impact the lives of thousands of young adults and prepare them for a life of accomplishment and purpose. Now that the college has reached important milestones that serve as the foundation of a strong future, it is time for me to hand over the reins to a new leader who will work with the trustees to transform Bethany and lead it into a new decade.”

Upon her departure from Bethany, Dr. Rodenberg will begin a well-earned sabbatical. The college and the board of trustees will immediately launch a nationwide search for Bethany College’s next president.