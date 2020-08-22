BETHANY, W.Va. — A Bethany College student tested positive for COVID-19 during the Aug. 14-15 community clinic held on campus by the Brooke County Health Department according to a statement released by school officials.
That student has returned home to quarantine. Brooke County Health Department is handling the contact tracing.
Bethany has not yet received all results from the campus-wide testing, but the college will provide updates as additional results come in.
A Friday email to the Bethany College community disclosed the COVID-19 case and encouraged students to remain on campus this weekend, stay socially distant, wear facial coverings, and spend time outside. For complete details regarding Bethany’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.bethanywv.edu/covid19
- Coronavirus In WV: DHHR confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
- Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
- BBB warns of popular diet app Noom after thousands of consumer complaints filed
- Bethany College student tests positive for COVID-19
- Man accused in brutal attack of pickup driver in Portland is arrested