Bethany College student tests positive for COVID-19

Bethany College
BETHANY, W.Va. — A Bethany College student tested positive for COVID-19 during the Aug. 14-15 community clinic held on campus by the Brooke County Health Department according to a statement released by school officials.

That student has returned home to quarantine. Brooke County Health Department is handling the contact tracing.

Bethany has not yet received all results from the campus-wide testing, but the college will provide updates as additional results come in.

A Friday email to the Bethany College community disclosed the COVID-19 case and encouraged students to remain on campus this weekend, stay socially distant, wear facial coverings, and spend time outside. For complete details regarding Bethany’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.bethanywv.edu/covid19

