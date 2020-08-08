Bethany College warns returning students to pack COVID emergency bag

Bethany College

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Bethany College released Saturday a new advisory for students who are preparing to return for the new academic year.

Officials are warning that despite their efforts to provide a safe environment, they could be forced to close the campus due to the spread of the virus. They’re asking students to only bring items that are absolutely necessary, and to pack a COVID emergency bag that would include items like pain medicine, pajamas, and extra chargers.

This is so if a student were to become ill and need to head into isolation, a bag would be ready to go.

Renters’ insurance is also being strongly recommended.

For full release, head here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter