Bethany College has announced former 7News anchor and reporter, Shelby Davis, as the director of media and public relations.

“Bethany College is thrilled to welcome Shelby to the team,” says Lori Weaver, vice president of institutional advancement. “Bethany has an amazing story to tell, and Shelby will be critical in assisting with that. Our faculty, students, and staff deserve to be recognized, and I look forward to increasing our local and national awareness.”

After leaving the news industry in 2021, Davis spent time working in the automotive industry as a social media director before landing her new role at Bethany College.

Davis, from McMechen, graduated from Bishop Donahue and is a graduate of West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media. During her time there, she was the main anchor of WVU News and a member of the WVU Competitive Cheer team.

She credits much of her success to her college professors who, she says, provided her with a well-rounded education that allowed her to use her talents in many different work environments.

Davis hopes to utilize her prior background and expertise to generate a larger media presence for Bethany College and inform campus, alumni, and prospective students of college news and initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join the team here at Bethany College,” Davis says. “I can’t wait to experience what this college has to offer and to share it with the Ohio Valley and beyond.”