BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s a skill that has become more important to have in the world today.

And it’s one you might not have thought of.

Misinformation has grown on social media and websites and it’s become harder to identify.

Things to beware of are unusual URL addresses and poor shot compositions to name a few.

Chair of Bethany College Communications and Media Arts Department Patrick Sutherland shares that the audience has a responsibility too.

“To share if they are skeptical, share that information, boycott sites, social media addresses that seem suspect, or at least go check on it.” Patrick Sutherland – Chair Bethany College Communications and Media Arts Department

He says a healthy skepticism and but not cynicism is important when it comes to news information.