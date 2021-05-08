Sen. Joe Manchin to give Bethany College commencement address today

BETHANY, W.Va. – (WTRF) Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will deliver the commencement address today at Bethany College.

Manchin was sworn into the U.S. Senate in 2010, filling the vacancy created by the death of Sen. Robert C. Byrd. Manchin is the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He serves on the Senate’s appropriations, armed services, and veterans’ affairs committees.

A Farmington, W.Va. native, Manchin is a former state legislator, who also served six years as governor. His wife, Gayle Connelly Manchin, is a Bethany College trustee.

In addition to honoring its current graduates, Bethany has extended an invitation to members of the class of 2020. After shifting to online instruction last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethany replaced its traditional graduation celebration with an online degree conferral.

To ensure the health and safety of graduates and their guests this year, Bethany has capped the number of guests to eight people per graduate. Attendees must maintain social distance and wear masks at all times.

The college will also livestream the ceremonies for those who are unable to be on campus.

