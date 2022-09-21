BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A high school athletic director in central Ohio faces charges of sexually battering a student for several years.

His alleged victim is now a student at Bethany College—and wants to stop others from suffering the abuse she says she went through.

The athletic director, 45-year-old Chad Little, is employed at Bloom-Carroll Local School District in Fairfield County, Ohio.

Chad Little

However, he was placed on leave and was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual battery against former student Makenzee Mason, who has since moved to the Ohio Valley.

According to a criminal complaint, the conduct allegedly occurred between March of 2018 and September of 2020.

Little now faces two felony charges and is being held in the Fairfield County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mason is now a women’s basketball player at Bethany College.

She has now released a brief statement on the matter, saying “I hope I am a role model for others to find their voice.”

The Bloom-Carroll Local School District has also released a statement, adding that they put Mr. Little on leave as soon as the charges were announced.