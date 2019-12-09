Chase Young, Justin Fields named Heisman Trophy finalists

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates with fans following the team’s Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 34-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NEW YORK (AP) – Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists.

Congratulations to the 2019 Heisman Finalists! pic.twitter.com/X59a6OpbyF — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 9, 2019

Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York City after a record-breaking season. The senior has led the Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Burrow would be LSU’s second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959.

All three quarterbacks who are finalists this season started their careers at different schools and transferred.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held Saturday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

