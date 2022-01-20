COVID outbreak at Nebraska postpones game at No. 19 Ohio St

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program.

Nebraska said in a statement Thursday it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available.

Nebraska and Ohio State will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The Buckeyes had three nonconference games in December canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program. Until now, the Huskers had not had any games affected by the virus this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

College Scoreboard

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter