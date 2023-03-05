OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The No 1. West Liberty Hilltoppers squared up against No. 2 Fairmont State Falcons in the Mountain East Conference Tournament Championship.

These teams split during the regular season, each winning on their home court.

In the 1st half the Hilltoppers secured a 20-point lead on the Falcons.

West Liberty dominated Fairmont State 112-82.

This is the Hilltoppers fifth all-time Mountain East Conference Tournament title, making them the first team in MEC history to win back-to-back.

Steve Cannady totaled 19-points, along with 19 assists.

Five of those were three pointers.

He earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Bryce Butler was named Tournament MVP.

He led the Hilltoppers with 22-points, 12 rebounds, and went 4-4 on the foul line.

MEC Tournament Awards

It feels good to see my hard work pay off, but it wouldn’t be done without these teammates and these coaches. I owe it all to them. I love these guys. Bruce Butler, West Liberty Guard

With their 20-point lead at the half, Coach Howlett says their focus was to never settle.

That was the message at halftime, was don’t get comfortable. Let’s get uncomfortable again and I think we did that. It always helps when you’re making shots at the rate that we made shots today. Everyone contributed to this win. It was a lot of fun, but we’re not done yet. We have the NCAA tournament next. Ben Howlett, Head West Liberty Men’s Basketball Coach

Coach Howlett celebrates MEC Tournament big win.

Next up is the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

West Liberty will compete in the Atlantic Region as the No. 2 seed next weekend.

It is likely they will be hosted by Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).

That’s a wrap on the 1st half.

The Hilltoppers have a 53-33 lead on the Falcons.

Cannady put up 13 points for WLU.

McKinney follows 11 points. @WTRF7News @WLU_Hoops @FairmontState pic.twitter.com/JdCUynkSdg — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 5, 2023

West Liberty’s Montague hits a triple and the Hilltoppers are up by 20 points. ⛹🏼‍♂️@WTRF7News @WLU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/fxA7gGZYsd — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 5, 2023