No. 10 Ohio St. to end homestand vs. Morgan St.

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:

No. 10 Ohio State wants to fine-tune things before a colossal upcoming matchup, while Morgan State dreams of copying other squads that have notched unexpected road upsets this season when the teams meet in Columbus on Friday night.

It will be the final game in a seven-game, season-opening homestand for Ohio State (6-0). The Buckeyes then head to No. 6 North Carolina for a nonconference showdown on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 71-52 win over Kent State that actually provided Ohio State with some adversity despite the lopsided final score.

OSU squandered a 17-point lead in the second half and saw the Golden Flashes tie the game at 48-48 with 10:40 remaining.

The Buckeyes then responded with a 17-0 run to reclaim control and take a 65-48 lead with 3:55 left over its in-state opponent.

“It was good for us,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “We needed it. It was physical. We needed that and we now need to take and learn how to be better in this area.”

The Buckeyes are led by one of the nation’s best centers, Kaleb Wesson, a 6-foot-9, 270-pound force averaging 12.7 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Guards D.J. Carton and Duane Washington Jr. have stepped up when Wesson has been in foul trouble. Carton is averaging 11.2 points and shooting 56.8 percent. Washington is averaging 10.3 points and shooting 59 percent from 3-point range.

Still, production when Wesson is not on the floor remains a concern for Holtmann.

“I think that is as big of a question about our group as any,” he said. “How do we play for long stretches without him? In particular, how do we score and rebound without him? I think that is where other guys have to continue to get better. It’s very much a work in progress. Can we do that consistently?”

Morgan State (3-5) will arrive to much colder temperatures in Columbus in comparison to their previous road trip. The Bears just finished playing three games at The Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

First-year head coach in Kevin Broadus was previously an assistant at Maryland and Georgetown and the head coach at Binghamton.

“I think we’re going to have to manufacture points with our defense,” Broadus said before the season. “We’re going to play up on you, play hard on the defensive end to manufacture points and try to wear down.”

Defense certainly wasn’t a theme of Morgan State’s last game in the Bahamas. The Bears lost 115-112 to Evansville, which won at Kentucky earlier in the season.

Morgan State is led by senior guard Stanley Davis Jr., who is averaging 12.0 points per game.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter