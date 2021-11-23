No. 23 Gators, Buckeyes to play for Fort Myers Tip-Off title

College Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

Ohio State responded to a loss the way coach Chris Holtmann wanted his team to, and the result is a matchup against No. 23 Florida in the championship game of the Beach Division at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Wednesday in Florida.

The Buckeyes (4-1) used a last-second 3-pointer by Meechie Johnson to down No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 on Monday after Holtmann questioned the team’s toughness in a hostile environment during a 71-65 loss at Xavier on Friday.

“It was a heavyweight bout,” Holtmann said in his postgame radio interview Monday. “Seton Hall is really good and we kept slugging each other, really. A lot of body blows delivered and finally Meechie made a heck of a play there at the end. Our guys didn’t flinch, and they made some really tough shots.”

The Gators (4-0) had an easier time in a 80-60 rout of California. The score was tied at 17 with eight minutes left in the first before the Gators outscored the Golden Bears 29-10 for a 46-27 halftime lead and were not threatened in the second half.

Florida forced a season-high 18 turnovers that led to 19 points.

“The way we finished the first half was obviously the difference in the game,” Florida coach Mike White said during a postgame radio interview. “Our pressure intensified a little bit. We created some turnovers in our press.

“The second 10 minutes of the first half is what separated us. We played pretty even there in the second half. I thought we showed a lot of maturity at times. At times we could have been more sharp in the second 20.”

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 16 points, followed by Tyree Appleby (15) and Myreon Jones with 13.

Ohio State will present a challenge to the Gators if E.J. Liddell and Justin Ahrens can stay hot. Liddell scored 28 points while Ahrens, the 3-point specialist, made 5 of 8 beyond the arc en route to 17 points to the consternation of Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard.

“The one thing we said is, ‘Don’t let Justin beat us. Don’t let (No.) 10 shoot,'” Willard said. “You can try to do whatever you want with Liddell; he’s going to get his, but you can’t let a guy like (Ahrens) dictate the game.”

More impressive to Holtmann’s is that his young players came through again in the clutch. It’s the freshman Johnson beating Seton Hall and it’s freshman Malaki Branham feeding sophomore Zed Key for the buzzer-beater to defeat Akron in the season opener.

“It’s amazing in two of our first five games to have been keyed by freshmen to the last possession,” Holtmann said. “That’s a first for me.”

Florida and Ohio State have met 13 times, with the Buckeyes leading the series 8-5. The most recent meeting was in the second round of the NIT in March 2016, won by the Gators 74-66.

The most famous matchup was the 2007 NCAA championship game when Florida pulled out an 84-75 win.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter