Ohio State, Oakland compete for National Club Football Championship at WLU

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio State University is set to compete against Wisconsin for the Big 10 Championship Saturday.
However, there is another Buckeye football team who is looking a championship title across the Ohio River.
Saturday also marks the 2019 National Club Football Association Championship, which will be held at West Liberty University.
Student-football clubs at Ohio State and Oakland University in Michigan will battle it out on the gridiron to crown the 2019 NCFA National Champion.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at West Family Stadium.
