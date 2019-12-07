Ohio State, Oakland compete for National Club Football Championship at WLU

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio State University is set to compete against Wisconsin for the Big 10 Championship Saturday.

However, there is another Buckeye football team who is looking a championship title across the Ohio River.

Saturday also marks the 2019 National Club Football Association Championship, which will be held at West Liberty University.

The 2019 NCFA National Championship Bowl Game, presented by @PhenomElite, is set to kickoff in less than 48 hours!



For all Bowl Game information be sure to check out the official page below:https://t.co/0kygP0Xlrf pic.twitter.com/kitrfNu2tP — NCFA (@TheNCFA) December 5, 2019

Student-football clubs at Ohio State and Oakland University in Michigan will battle it out on the gridiron to crown the 2019 NCFA National Champion.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at West Family Stadium.

