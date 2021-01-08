https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

BUCKEYE BREAKDOWN: National Championship game 3 days away

Ohio State University
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State receiver Evan Spencer will join NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley and former Ohio State assistant coach Bill Conley at 3 p.m. Friday on a special edition of Buckeye Breakdown.

Also appearing will be digital anchor Kristine Varkony, sports anchor Whitney Harding and digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock as they preview Ohio State’s game Monday night against Alabama for the national championship.

Spencer’s most famous moment with the Buckeyes came in the 2015 Sugar Bowl, when on a trick play he threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas. That game was also against the Crimson Tide and sent the Buckeyes to a 42-35 win in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Eleven days later, Ohio State rolled over Oregon 42-20 and won its most recent national championship.

That game also marked the last time that the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide have played.

Kickoff for Monday night’s game at Hard Rock Stadium near Miami is 8 p.m.

