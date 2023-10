According to multiple reports, former Ohio State standout and current NFL wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested for reckless driving.

Reports say Olave was arrested Monday night and booked with reckless operation of a motor vehicle in Kenner Louisiana.

Olave allegedly was driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Olave is in 2nd year with the New Orleans Saints. He is the Saints leading receiver with 39 receptions and 471 receiving yards.

