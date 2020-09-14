https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Governor DeWine holds out hope for OSU Football

Ohio State University

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Fans… get ready.

Governor Mike DeWine says he is still holding out hope for Buckeye football this fall.

The governor says he recently spoke with the Ohio State University Athletic Director about the Big Ten and O-S-U playing sports this fall. He says his discussions lead him to believe the university has a good argument for having fall sports.

DeWine also said what different about Ohio State is they can test players and staff every couple of days to ensure the safety of their team.

He believes the players want to play, so that would provide an incentive for them to not party.

I would like to see them play. I think to some extent the athletes at Ohio State will be some of the safest players on campus, because they have a real incentive not to go out and party and get the virus. They’re tested all the time, so theres a real motivation there.

Gov. Mike DeWine
Ohio

Governor DeWine also says he will play it by ear when it comes to fans at future Bengals and Browns games.

Although they are allowed six thousand fans at two games this season, safety is their priority and they will see how it goes before making further decisions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter