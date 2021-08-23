https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Ohio State will forfeit games canceled because of COVID-19 cases

Ohio State University

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets past the tackle of Tre Person #24 of the Michigan State Spartans during a first half run at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Ohio State’s opener 10 days away — on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota — the Big Ten announced its policy Monday for football games canceled because of COVID-19.

**Read Local 7News Here**

The Big Ten has decided that if a team cannot play because of COVID-19 cases in its program that it will forfeit that game and that the game cannot postponed or rescheduled.

“That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings,” a statement from the league said.

In the event that neither team is able to play a game, it will be considered a no contest.

In 2020, the season was delayed because of the pandemic. Ohio State played only six regular-season games, with the first on Oct. 24, but three other games were canceled, including the season-ender against Michigan.

Still, the Buckeyes advanced to the Big Ten championship game, where they defeated Northwestern, and to the College Football Playoff, where they defeated Clemson in a semifinal and lost to Alabama in the national championship game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

College Scoreboard

High School Football Previews

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

Martins Ferry Purple Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

Shadyside Tigers: 2021 High School Football Preview

Bellaire Big Reds: 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter