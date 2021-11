COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 11: The Ohio State Buckeyes huddle during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

When you look up in the sky during the Ohio State vs Michigan State game you’ll see an ariel billboard promoting Luffy Token.

But what is Luffy Token?

Luffy Token is described as ‘a community-driven token running on the Ethereum Network. The Luffy metaverse will include; NFT Marketplace, Dex Platform, and Interactive Games,’ according to the Luffy Token website.